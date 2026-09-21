Indore Activist Prahlad Pandey’s Hunger Strike: 'Aap Sher Ho,' Rajeev Talwaar Supports Protest Against Illegal Hoardings & Posters| VIDEO

Indore Activist Prahlad Pandey’s Strike: 'Aap Sher Ho,' Rajeev Talwaar’s Supports Protest | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Social activist Prahlad Pandey’s indefinite fast against illegal hoardings, banners and posters in Indore has received support from Rajeev Talwaar, who praised Pandey for raising public-interest issues. Talwaar said people like Pandey should enter politics to bring about change. Pandey, meanwhile, has vowed to continue his water-only fast until illegal displays are removed from the city’s streets, neighbourhoods and crossings.

Pandey has been sitting with his wife, Sangeeta Pandey, under the Gandhi statue near Regal Square for the past five days. His protest has also become a platform for his ‘Jan Dharma’ campaign, through which he is urging citizens to regularly question the government on public issues.

Rajeev Talwaar backs Pandey’s campaign

Speaking in support of Pandey, Talwaar said, “Aise mard jab tak Sansad, Adhikari, Vidhayak nahi banenge samaj ka bhala nahi hone wala hai. Bhai sahab sher hain aap.”

(Unless people like you become MPs, officials or legislators, society will not improve. Brother, you are a lion.)

Prahlad Pandey’s protest against illegal hoardings

Pandey, a leadership coach and behavioural trainer, said his main source of income is his professional work, but he remains deeply concerned about public issues.

“Mai ek leadership coach hu, behavioural trainer hu, consultant hu, private companies me management programmes karta hu, leadership development programmes karta hu. Ye mera mukhya aaye ka zariya hai. Lekin mai hu ek aisa vyakti jise janta ke muddon se bohot gehrai se sarokar hai. Aur mera sapna hai ki mai Jan Dharma ko sthapit karu.”

(I am a leadership coach, behavioural trainer and consultant. I conduct management and leadership development programmes for private companies, which is my main source of income. But I am deeply concerned about public issues, and my dream is to establish the idea of ‘Jan Dharma’.)

Pandey said citizens have responsibilities beyond voting and should regularly question authorities.

“Hum is desh ke nagrik bhi hain. Hume sarkar se niyamit roop se sawal poochte rehne chahiye, applications lagate rehne chahiye, taki sarkar patri par rahe, niyantran me rahe.”

(We are citizens of this country. We should regularly question the government and submit applications so that the government remains on track and accountable.)

He cited issues such as potholes, a shortage of teachers in schools, and a lack of doctors and medicines in hospitals.

“Jab tak aap sarkar se ye na pooche ki sadakon me gaddhe kyu hain, schoolon me shikshak kyon nahi hain, aspatalon me doctor kyon nahi hain, dawaiyon kyon nahi hai!”

(Unless you ask the government why there are potholes on roads, why schools lack teachers, and why hospitals lack doctors and medicines.)