 Rahul Gandhi Indore Visit: 'Kailash Teri Aukat Kya Hai,' Congress's Sajjan Singh Verma On Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Rahul's Rally Will Benefit BJP' Remark | VIDEO
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HomeIndoreRahul Gandhi Indore Visit: 'Kailash Teri Aukat Kya Hai,' Congress's Sajjan Singh Verma On Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Rahul's Rally Will Benefit BJP' Remark | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi Indore Visit: 'Kailash Teri Aukat Kya Hai,' Congress's Sajjan Singh Verma On Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Rahul's Rally Will Benefit BJP' Remark | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi’s September 19 Indore visit has triggered a fresh war of words between the BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said Gandhi’s visits benefit the BJP, drawing a sharp response from Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma. Verma questioned Vijayvargiya’s political standing and also made a controversial remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Indore Visit: 'Kailash Teri Aukat Kya Hai,' Congress's Sajjan Singh Verma On Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Rahul's Rally Will Benefit BJP' Remark | VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi Indore Visit: 'Kailash Teri Aukat Kya Hai,' Says Congress's Sajjan Singh Verma | VIDEO |

Rahul Gandhi Indore Visit 2026: The dust in the political-sphere of Madhya Pradesh is yet to be settled after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Indore visit on September 19. Recently, Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma made a sharp comment on Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya questioning his worth as a politician. Verma said, “Kailash teri aukat kya hai?....(What’s your worth, Kailash?).”

The remarks came in response to Vijayvargiya’s comment on Rahul Gandhi’s Indore visit. Reacting to the Congress leader’s programme, Vijayvargiya had said, “Nahi, accha hai. Wo jab-jab aate hain, fayda hota hai hamara” (No, it’s good. Whenever he visits, it benefits us).

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed students at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore on September 19. The programme focused on issues including education, unemployment, government recruitment and examination-related problems.

Gandhi alleged that a small group of powerful people controls the country’s system and argued that the education system is being weakened. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are part of this system, while naming NSA Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his remarks.

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‘Modi is sleeping,’ says Congress’s Sajjan Verma

Following Gandhi’s Indore visit, a video of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma surfaced on social media, triggering another political controversy. In the video, Verma appears to respond to a journalist’s question about Vijayvargiya.

Verma said, “Aap dekh lo kiska fayda ho raha hai. Behosh pade hain Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi behosh pada hai. Kailash, teri aukat kya hai?” (You can see for yourself who is benefiting. Narendra Modi is lying unconscious. Narendra Modi is unconscious. Kailash, what is your standing?).

The remarks have added to the ongoing exchange between the Madhya Pradesh BJP and Congress following Rahul Gandhi’s Indore visit.

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