Rahul Gandhi Says India’s Educational Foundation Is Being Weakened At Chhatron Ki Goonj Event In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that a small group of powerful people controls the country's system and claimed that the education system, which he described as the country's foundation, is being weakened.

Addressing students during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Indore, Gandhi also criticised the government over unemployment, pending recruitments, examination problems and vacant teaching posts.

Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the top of the system, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for implementing it.

He also named National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while making allegations about the functioning of different institutions. He alleged that business groups were financing the system and its political marketing.

He said the system did not want students to ask questions. “A student talks about love, while the blind followers (Andhbhakt) spread hatred. The student respects women, while blind followers insult women,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also claimed that around 10 lakh teacher posts were vacant across the country and questioned where scholarship funds were going.

He said children of those running the system study in foreign universities while ordinary students struggle for education and employment.

During the programme, Gandhi invited students from different districts onto the stage and listened to their problems.

Sapna Gujre from Rajgarh told him that she had cleared two examinations but was still unemployed. She alleged that several appointments had been put on hold by the government citing court cases.

Nursing student Yashika Dani said she was in her third year but had neither received her result nor her degree. She said she had worked at a call centre to pay for her nursing course as her father could not afford the fees.

A student from Dewas alleged that students who protested before the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission were assured by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that their demands would be considered, but were later implicated in a false case.

Students from Ujjain and Bhopal also raised issues related to rented accommodation, hostel seats, recruitment, pending results and opportunities for Tribal students.

Gandhi said education was the foundation of the country and claimed that the present system had weakened this foundation.

CM dubs Rahul’s programme ‘Jhoot Ki Goonj’

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav dubbed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s 'Chatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore as 'Jhoot Ki Goonj'. He alleged that Rahul came without any preparation for the programme.

It seems that Congressmen organised the programme as part of an agenda to spread confusion among people.

He said that when it comes to schools, then based on Sandipni Schools, the state’s dropout rate became zero and Congress should see this fact.

Most of the time from 1956 till 2002-03, Congress remained in power in the state and during its tenure, the dropout rate was 16 per cent. The situation of roads and other things was in shambles.

The school education budget till 2002-03 was only around Rs 2,000 crore and now it is Rs 38,658 crore.

He questioned that Congress should tell that whether Congress gave dresses, cycles to students and laptops and scooty to topper students.