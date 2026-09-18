Over 20,000 Students Expected At Rahul Gandhi’s Chhatron Ki Goonj Event In Indore, Says Congress Spokesperson Amit Chaurasia |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has claimed that the student outreach programme is expected to witness participation from more than 20,000 students. Congress spokesperson Amit Chaurasia said the event has received a strong response from students across the city, with discussions planned around education, employment opportunities and youth concerns.

Rahul Gandhi To Interact With Students On Education, Employment Issues

Chaurasia said around 20% to 25% of the students registered for the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme are expected to attend the event on Saturday. He added that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will interact with students and understand their education-related problems and concerns.

The Rahul Gandhi Indore event is being organised by the Congress as part of its student outreach campaign, focusing on issues such as education systems, examinations, jobs and future opportunities for young Indians.

Congress Alleges Hurdles In Chhatron Ki Goonj Event Preparations

Ahead of Chhatron Ki Goonj Indore, the party has conducted several engagement activities, including music sessions, jamming programmes and outreach initiatives at colleges, hostels, libraries and other student spaces.

Meanwhile, Chaurasia alleged that the administration was creating hurdles for the Congress event. He claimed there was also a possibility of false cases being registered against organisers after the programme.

Viral Dance Video Draws BJP Objection Ahead Of Congress Event

The Congress spokesperson’s remarks come amid a separate discussion over a viral dance video linked to the Chhatron Ki Goonj event. The video showing young women dancing circulated widely on social media, with the BJP raising objections over its connection with the Congress programme.

The Congress later clarified that the women seen in the viral dance video were professional performers and not students. Party leaders said the performance took place during a promotional event organised in the Bhanwarkuan area of Indore on Thursday night and was part of the entertainment activities held ahead of the Rahul Gandhi student event.