Chhatron Ki Goonj Event Indore: Women In Viral Dance Video Were Professional Performers, Not Students, Clarifies Congress Spokesperson | VIDEO

Chhatron Ki Goonj Event Indore: Women In Viral Dance Video Were Professional Performers, Not Students, Says Congress Spokesperson | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A viral dance video linked to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming Chhatron Ki Goonj programme in Indore sparked a social media debate over the event’s promotional style, prompting the party to issue a clarification. Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Amit Chaurasia said the women seen dancing in the video were professional performers and not students. He added that the performance was part of an entertainment activity during the promotional event.

Congress says dance performance was part of promotion event

Chaurasia said the dance performance took place during an event organised in the Bhanwarkuan area of Indore on Thursday night as part of the promotional activities for Rahul Gandhi’s student outreach programme.

The clarification came after a video showing women dancing on a stage started circulating widely on social media. The video attracted reactions from users, with many discussing whether such promotional activities matched the theme of a programme focused on student issues.

Chhatron Ki Goonj focuses on education and employment issues

Rahul Gandhi’s Chhatron Ki Goonj programme, scheduled in Indore on September 19, is being presented by the Congress as a platform to address concerns of students, including education, employment opportunities, examination systems and youth aspirations.

Ahead of the event, the Congress has adopted a youth-focused campaign strategy in Indore, including music sessions, jamming activities and outreach programmes at colleges, hostels, libraries and other student spaces.

The viral video, however, shifted part of the online discussion from the programme’s agenda to its promotional approach. Some social media users reacted with humour and referred to the campaign as “Dance Ki Goonj” instead of “Chhatron Ki Goonj”.

The Congress has maintained that these activities are aimed at creating a more informal connection with young audiences. The upcoming Indore event is expected to feature Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with students on issues related to education, jobs and the future of young Indians.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)