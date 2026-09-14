Rahul Gandhi To Bring ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ To Indore On September 19; Jitu Patwari Calls On Youth To Join | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Indore on September 19 for the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, where he will interact with students and young people from Madhya Pradesh.

The programme is scheduled for September 19, with the event poster inviting people to gather at 5 pm. The poster also lists special performances by rapper Raghav, The Unbeatable Dream Team dance crew and Gen-Z Crew dance group.

The event will be held at the IDA ground near Regional Park in Indore. The programme is being presented as a platform for students and young people to speak about education, jobs, competitive exams, paper leaks and issues affecting their future. Rahul Gandhi has also invited students, parents and teachers to share the problems they face.

The event was earlier planned for September 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Indore. However, the programme was postponed after permission to use the stadium was not granted. The Congress later selected the ground opposite Regional Park as the new venue. The Indore Development Authority has now approved the use of the ground for the programme.

Congress leaders have been preparing for the event and reaching out to students across the state. The party has said the programme is focused on education and the concerns of young people. Reports said thousands of students have already registered for the event.

A little preview of what’s coming to Indore. 👀🔥



19 September. Bharat Jodo Maidan. Register now! pic.twitter.com/BxeD3KVgGc — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) September 14, 2026

Jitu Patwari Shares Video, Urges People To Join

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Indore visit, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has shared a video related to the event.

In the video, Patwari can be seen putting a poster of the September 19 programme at the back of his vehicle. He then urges people to do the same and promote the event.

Speaking in the video, Patwari invites people to join the programme at 5 pm on September 19. He asks young people and supporters to come and be part of the gathering.

Watch VIDEO below :

Patwari has repeatedly described ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ as a programme focused on students and their concerns.

With Rahul Gandhi’s visit now scheduled for September 19, preparations for the Indore event have picked up pace.