 Indore Job Fair On September 29 To Offer Preliminary Selection For 800-Plus Vacancies
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Indore Job Fair On September 29 To Offer Preliminary Selection For 800-Plus Vacancies

Indore’s District Employment Office will hold a Yuva Sangam job fair at Nandanagar ITI on September 29, from 10.30 am to 3 pm. Employers will conduct preliminary selection for more than 800 vacancies. Applicants aged 18–40 should bring their resume, Aadhaar card and copies of educational certificates. Apprenticeship and self-employment information will also be available.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 26, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
Indore Job Fair On September 29 To Offer Preliminary Selection For 800-Plus Vacancies
Indore Job Fair On September 29 To Offer Preliminary Selection For 800-Plus Vacancies | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Employment Office, Indore, will organise a one-day 'Yuva Sangam' (Youth Confluence) job fair on Sept 29 at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Nandanagar, from 10.30 am to 3 pm.

The fair aims to provide youth opportunities for employment, self-employment, innovation and apprenticeships under one roof. It will also provide information on loan processes for starting businesses and various government schemes.

Deputy Director (Employment) PS Mandloi said several reputed companies, including Apalto Private Limited, Garuda Gati LLP, TCIL, JJ Industries, Lal PathLabs Foundation and Shyam Tata Motors, will conduct preliminary selections for over 800 vacancies.

Positions include office boy, customer support executive, back-office associate, HR intern, sales officer, relationship manager, admin coordinator, video editor, stitching, press, cutting and machine operators, packing staff, logistics executive, electrical roles, marketing executive, sourcing officer, counsellor, mobiliser, trainer, production engineer, welder, warehouse associate, factory helper, customer care executive, fitter, turner and machinist.

Applicants aged 18 to 40, with qualifications ranging from Class 8 to postgraduate, BPharma, ITI and diploma, are eligible.

Candidates should bring copies of educational certificates, resumes, Aadhaar cards and other necessary documents. The District Employment Office has urged youth to take advantage of the programme.

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