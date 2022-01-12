Rajpur: Three held with arms worth Rs 2.8L

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three arms peddlers, including a minor were held and 10 country-made revolver, five pistols, five empty magazines and one motorcycle were seized from their possession on Wednesday.

Those arrested are: Anil Badole, 22, a resident of Mundiapura village, Akash Dawar, 26, a resident of Mundwada village and a 16-year-old boy. Their aide, one Jagatsingh, of Singhana village in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district is on run.

Barwani superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla informed that the total value of seized arms is around Rs 2.8 lakh.

Acting on a tip three peddlers were apprehended by Rajpur police team led by police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav in the Narawala Fanta area, said SP Shukla.

They have been booked under Arms Act.

During interrogation, trio told police that they source these arms from Jagatsingh and a Sikligar in Palsud. They deliver it to Rajpur. Police produced them before local court.

Probe revealed that Akash was also arrested in the past by Delhi's Special Cell from Rohini Sector- 6. He was out to deliver pistols to Uttar Pradesh based gangster. He was later lodged in Tihar Jail and was released on January 7.

Six offenses of theft and 2 of robberies were also registered against him in Bhopal.

