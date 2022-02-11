Rajgarh: Finally, farmers' registration for MSP begins after 6 days

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The registration process for procurement of wheat on minimum support price by the government finally started on Friday. Earlier, the process of registration was scheduled to begin from February 5, but due technical snag in Girdavari app, the registrations did not commence.

From Friday, 10 farmers had registered themselves at Rajgarh Society till 4 pm, confirmed the society manager Sunil Jaiswal.

Jaiswal said that the farmers can reach the registration centers by taking necessary documents. The registration has started at 16 centers in the entire block, he said.

Besides, farmers can get the registration done on their mobile phones as well. Jaiswal said that farmers coming for registration will have to bring documents like Aadhaar card, Khasra copy, photo copy of bank passbook and Samagra ID.

The registration for getting MSP was to start from February 5, but due to non-availability of data entry in Girdawari application, the process could not be started, said Jaiswal. The farmers had encountered the technical snag and the message came popping up that there is no data of the farmer concerned in the Girdawari app, he informed. Peeved farmers had demanded the administration to extend the period of registration.

Jaiswal said the society has set up kiosks for registration and all other works on the premises itself. The farmers will not have to run to other places to get registration done. The registration has been started at the common facility center of MP Online under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Yojana. The operator of this center is Tribal Service Co-operative Society Maryadit Rajgarh.

4 days to modify crop on app Girdavari

The Girdawari app has crop data till February 10. The information entered in this can be obtained by contacting the village Patwari, MP Kisan App and Registration Center. If there is any mistake in the information of the crop entered, then it can be rectified by February 15. It has also been said that the claims and objections will not be entertained after 15 February.

