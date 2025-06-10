Raja Raghuvanshi Was Hit Twice On Head By Dao; Accused Ordered Sharp Weapon Online In Guwahati

Indore Madhya Pradesh): A post-mortem report of Raja Raghuvanshi revealed that he was allegedly attacked twice with a dao, once on the front and once on the back of his head.

His body, along with the murder weapon (dao), was recovered from a deep gorge in East Khasi Hills on June 2 after a search.

Further investigation revealed that the accused purchased a dao (a sharp-edged weapon) online in Guwahati as part of their plan to kill Raja.

Five people in custody

So far, five people have been taken into custody in connection with the murder. Meghalaya Police have secured a seven-day transit remand for three accused: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha.

The fourth accused, Anand, is being brought from Bina in Sagar district. All four will be taken to Shillong for further investigation.

Sonam, Raja’s wife, was also taken into custody from the Sakhi One Stop Center in Ghazipur. She allegedly played a key role by sharing her live GPS location with the attackers.

Sonam shared GPS location

According to police sources, the three attackers left Indore for Guwahati on May 21. After arriving in Guwahati, they reportedly purchased a sharp-edged weapon (dao) online. Using Sonam’s shared location, they tracked the couple from Guwahati to Sohra.

Sonam's mother knew...

Raja’s family suspects that Sonam’s mother may have known about her relationship with Raj. “We believe her father and brother didn’t know, but her mother might have been aware,” a family member said.

The family has expressed gratitude to the Meghalaya Police and the Chief Minister for their investigation and has demanded strict action against all the accused.Indore