 Raja Raghuvanshi Was Hit Twice On Head By Dao; Accused Ordered Sharp Weapon Online In Guwahati
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRaja Raghuvanshi Was Hit Twice On Head By Dao; Accused Ordered Sharp Weapon Online In Guwahati

Raja Raghuvanshi Was Hit Twice On Head By Dao; Accused Ordered Sharp Weapon Online In Guwahati

The fourth accused, Anand, is being brought from Bina in Sagar district. All four will be taken to Shillong for further investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image

Indore Madhya Pradesh): A post-mortem report of Raja Raghuvanshi revealed that he was allegedly attacked twice with a dao, once on the front and once on the back of his head.

His body, along with the murder weapon (dao), was recovered from a deep gorge in East Khasi Hills on June 2 after a search.

Further investigation revealed that the accused purchased a dao (a sharp-edged weapon) online in Guwahati as part of their plan to kill Raja.

Read Also
Video: Ghazipur Dhaba Operator Reveals How Missing Sonam Raghuvanshi Reached Him At Midnight
article-image

Five people in custody

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

So far, five people have been taken into custody in connection with the murder. Meghalaya Police have secured a seven-day transit remand for three accused: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha.

The fourth accused, Anand, is being brought from Bina in Sagar district. All four will be taken to Shillong for further investigation.

Sonam, Raja’s wife, was also taken into custody from the Sakhi One Stop Center in Ghazipur. She allegedly played a key role by sharing her live GPS location with the attackers.

Read Also
‘From Hiding Mom’s Call To Sonam Declining Offer To Return,’ How Clues By Meghalaya’s Local...
article-image

Sonam shared GPS location

According to police sources, the three attackers left Indore for Guwahati on May 21. After arriving in Guwahati, they reportedly purchased a sharp-edged weapon (dao) online. Using Sonam’s shared location, they tracked the couple from Guwahati to Sohra.

Sonam's mother knew...

Raja’s family suspects that Sonam’s mother may have known about her relationship with Raj. “We believe her father and brother didn’t know, but her mother might have been aware,” a family member said.

The family has expressed gratitude to the Meghalaya Police and the Chief Minister for their investigation and has demanded strict action against all the accused.Indore

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More