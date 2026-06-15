Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi Denies Fleeing To Nepal Rumours, Says She Is Staying In Shillong -- VIDEO | East Mojo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sonam Raghuvanshi, a prime accused in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, has firmly denied allegations that she plans to abscond.

“I am in Shillong, not planning to move anywhere,” said Sonam Raghuvanshi, refuting claims of fleeing to Nepal made by Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi.

Clarifying her stance, she emphasised that she is strictly adhering to all bail conditions and requested the public to disregard baseless rumours as the judicial process unfolds.

Speaking to the Northeast-based digital news outlet EastMojo outside a Shillong court, Sonam—who was accompanied by her legal defence team, Sudeep Rana and Preeti Pradhan—refused to delve into the specifics of the trial, noting that the matter is still sub judice. She did, however, push back against media reports regarding her whereabouts.

Dismisses claims of returning to Indore

When questioned about rumours suggesting she might leave Shillong to return to Indore, Sonam dismissed the claims entirely, asserting her commitment to staying in the Meghalaya capital for the duration of the trial.

“My case is ongoing here. Until it is concluded, I will not leave. The trial is currently underway. I only want to appeal to the public not to believe rumours because whatever is being said about me is false,” she added, reiterating her total cooperation with the law.

Declines to disclose living arrangements and expenses

When asked about where she is currently residing and how she is managing her expenses, Sonam declined to share details.

“I am living in Shillong, and I have not left Shillong. I don’t want to disclose anything about my expenses; it's a personal matter. I cannot disclose exactly where I am staying in Shillong due to safety reasons,” she stated.

Read Also Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Shillong Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of 4 Accused Including Raj Kushwaha

Defence counsel rejects Nepal escape claims

Addressing the allegations levelled by the victim's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi—who claimed that defence lawyer Sudeep Rana had assisted Sonam in fleeing across the border to Nepal—Rana strongly refuted the accusation, labelling it a baseless assumption tied purely to his ethnicity.

“Just because I am Nepali does not mean I am from Nepal. I was born and brought up in Shillong, and all my education was completed here,” Rana said. He pointed out that their physical appearance in court served as definitive proof that neither he nor his client had fled the jurisdiction.

Legal updates on the case

Providing an update on the supplementary charge sheet, Rana stated that the prosecution has concluded its arguments. The defence has already submitted its rejoinder, which includes contesting the relevance of the Arms Act charges levelled against Sonam. The state prosecutor has requested time until Monday to counter the defence's arguments, leaving the matter at the hearing stage.

Regarding queries about Sonam's personal safety and security protocols, co-counsel Preeti Pradhan declined to provide details, stating that it would be improper to disclose security measures while the trial is pending.

The Raja Raghuvanshi murder trial continues in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi made her latest mandatory personal appearance before the Shillong court on June 12, in alignment with her bail terms.