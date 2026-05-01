Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Shillong Police To Challenge Murder Accused Sonam's Bail In Meghalaya High Court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Shillong Police is preparing to challenge the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, in the Meghalaya High Court.

According to Shillong police, Sonam is the mastermind behind the murder and say her release could impact witnesses. They fear she may try to influence them, which could weaken the case.

"Sonam was granted bail as police didn't tell her reason behind arrest; none of our demands fulfilled till now."



- Honeymoon murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin reacts to bail given to Sonam Raghuvanshi https://t.co/u1oBB4ARIX pic.twitter.com/lZziqCCCDI — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 28, 2026

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Shillong SP said the police are following all legal procedures and will continue the investigation as per law. He added that while the court has used its powers, the police will present their case strongly.

Sources said the police will focus on the points on which the Sessions Court granted bail and prepare stronger arguments and evidence to challenge the order in the High Court.

VIDEO | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025, has been granted bail.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/c2UFuTAqwP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2026

After getting bail, Sonam is staying at a safe place in Shillong with the help of her lawyer. She is not allowed to leave the city without court permission. However, she may move the court seeking permission to travel, claiming a threat to her life.

Meanwhile, the Sessions Court is expected to give its decision on the bail plea of Sonam’s alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, on Friday. His lawyer had filed the plea citing Sonam’s bail.

The court had earlier raised questions on the police investigation while granting bail to Sonam.

It noted errors in her arrest records and said she was not properly informed about the charges. The court also observed that the investigation is still incomplete even after 10 months, and statements of all witnesses have not been recorded.

Raja's Family To Challenge HC

Raja’s brother Vipin had spoken to a lawyer in Shillong and had begun the legal process to challenge the bail in the High Court. He said the lawyer had sent the required documents, which he would sign and return soon. The appeal was expected to be filed within a week.

"She masterminded the murder, how can she be granted bail after killing my son."



- Honeymoon murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma reacts to bail bail given to Sonam Raghuvanshi pic.twitter.com/a42SFgxoIN — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 28, 2026

The family had also made serious allegations against Sonam’s parents and brother. Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, had said she wanted to question Sonam if she came to Indore about why she killed her son.