Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Shillong Session Court Reserves Order On Bail Pleas For Kushwaha And 3 Others | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Shillong session court has reserved its verdict on the bail applications of four suspects, including Raj Kushwaha, in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Following two days of intensive legal arguments that concluded on Tuesday, the court reserved its order, which will be pronounced on Thursday.

The hearings on May 4 and May 5 focused on the bail pleas of Kushwaha, the alleged mastermind, and three other suspects, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi and Akash Rajput. Kushwaha filed the new petition after his previous bail request was dismissed for non-disclosure of prior bail applications, without addressing the merits of the application.

The defence arguments for the bail of the suspects might centre on the principle of parity. Since Kushwaha and the other suspects face allegations similar to those of the primary suspect, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who has already been granted bail, they are also entitled to the same relief under the law.

Beyond the grounds of parity, the defence might have highlighted the suspects' prolonged imprisonment, noting that they have been in custody for nearly a year and that there has been a significant delay in the trial process.