Raja Raghuvanshi Honeymoon Murder Case: 'Sonam Must Surrender,' Raja's Mother Uma Raghuvanshi Hails SC Order| VIDEO

Raja Raghuvanshi Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja's Mother Uma Raghuvanshi Expresses Satisfaction In SC's Order, Says, 'Sonam Must Surrender' | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma Raghuvanshi hailed the Supreme Court's order cancelling the bail of her accused daughter-in-law Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Raja’s mother said, “Mai santusht hoon. Mere man me bohot accha lag raha hai ki aaj mere bete ko nyay mila hai, sacchai ki jeet huyi hai, ek maa ka bharosa jeeta hai… Aage bhi mere bete ko nyay milega. Ek maa ka bharosa hai ki sacchai ki jeet aage bhi hogi… Mera beta bekasoor tha. Mere Raja ka koi kasoor nahi tha.”

"(I am satisfied. I feel very good that today my son has received justice. Truth has triumphed, and a mother’s faith has been restored. I believe my son will continue to get justice in the future as well. A mother’s belief is that truth will prevail again. My son was innocent. My Raja had done nothing wrong.)"

#WATCH | Indore, MP: On Sonam's bail cancellation, Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother Uma Raghuvanshi says, "... She has committed a crime. She remained free for the past few months due to legal proceedings, but she should now face the consequences..." pic.twitter.com/naq49d4gIu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 23, 2026

‘Sonam must surrender’

Regarding Sonam’s surrender, Raja’s mother said that Sonam is a criminal and she must surrender, obeying the Supreme Court’s orders.

She added that Sonam should not have been permitted to roam around freely after committing a murder; however, she could do so only due to a “misunderstanding”.

Raja’s mother said, “Supreme Court ne Sonam ko surrender karne ke liye kaha hai, Sonam ko surrender hona hoga. Kyuki Sonam bohot badi gunehgaar hai aur Sonam ne jo gunah kiya hai, uske liye to wo bahar bhi jo 3 mahine ghoomi… wo nahi hona tha… wo galatfehmi ki wahan se bahar ghoom rahi thi.”

"(The Supreme Court has asked Sonam to surrender, and she will have to surrender. Sonam is a major accused, and for the crime she has committed, she should not have been allowed to remain out for the three months that she spent outside. She was moving around outside due to a misunderstanding, and that was wrong.)"

She further added, “Sonam jaisi, Siya jaisi ladkiyaan aise kand karengi to samaj pe bhi asar padega, baki ladkiyon pe bhi asar padega.”

"(If girls like Sonam and Siya commit such acts, it will have an impact on society as well as on other girls)."