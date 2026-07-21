Indore Honeymoon Murder Case: Supreme Court Gives Two Options To Sonam Raghuvanshi, Advises Her To Surrender; Next Hearing On July 23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in husband Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was advised by the Supreme Court on Tuesday to surrender so that the investigating agencies can question her further.

The court said it would either decide on the Meghalaya government's appeal against her bail on merits or ask her to surrender before taking up the matter further.

A bench of Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice P.B. Varale was hearing the Meghalaya government's plea challenging the trial court's decision to grant bail to Sonam and the Meghalaya High Court's order upholding that bail.

The next hearing has been scheduled for July 23.

Two Options

During the hearing, the bench gave Sonam's lawyer two options. The first was to argue the case on the merits of the Meghalaya government's appeal so that the court could pass a final order.

The second was for Sonam to surrender, allowing the investigating agencies to question her while the court continued hearing the bail matter.

The Supreme Court also questioned Sonam's conduct after the incident and raised doubts over her legal arguments. The judges asked why the issue of not being informed about the grounds of arrest was not raised earlier. Seeking time to respond, Sonam's lawyer told the court that a reply would be filed by Thursday.

Opposing Sonam's bail, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Meghalaya government, argued that she had voluntarily surrendered before the police.

Therefore, he said, she could not later claim that she had not been informed about the reasons for her arrest.

He also told the court that the mention of Section 403(1) instead of Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the arrest memo was only a clerical error. According to Mehta, the magistrate had explained the grounds of arrest to Sonam, and the transit remand records also reflected the same.

Mehta further argued that a technical mistake in the arrest documents, which caused no real prejudice to the accused, should not be treated as a valid ground for bail. He said that under the law, a person who voluntarily surrenders before the police cannot later seek relief by raising technical objections related to the arrest process.

The Supreme Court will now continue hearing the Meghalaya government's appeal and decide the future course of action regarding Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail at the next hearing on July 23.