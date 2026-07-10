Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder Case: Sonam Claims Innocence, Alleges False Implication Before The Supreme Court |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, has filed a counter-affidavit before the Supreme Court claiming innocence and alleging false implication.

Responding to the Meghalaya government's challenge to her bail, Sonam contended that the prosecution's case rests entirely on circumstantial evidence and must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt during the trial.

She asserted that she cannot be presumed guilty based on allegations alone, adding that the investigation is complete, the chargesheet has been filed, and no further recoveries are needed from her.

Filed through advocate-on-record Abhay Singh, the reply emphasises that Sonam is fully cooperating and not delaying the trial. Out of 90 listed witnesses, only four have been examined since Oct 28, 2025. Given that 86 witnesses remain, her reply notes that the trial will take considerable time to conclude.

Sonam further submitted that she is complying with all bail conditions, residing within the trial court's jurisdiction in Shillong, and has not moved outside it. She assured the apex court that there is no possibility of her tampering with evidence or hampering the legal process.