Raja Raghuvanshi Honeymoon Murder Case: Supreme Court Cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail, Gives Her 3-Week Time To Surrender

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has cancelled Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case during a hearing on Thursday.

The apex court has given her a 3-week time to surrender.

Earlier, during the hearing on July 21, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale had given her two alternatives—either she surrenders or, if she wants, the top court could hear arguments regarding the Meghalaya government's appeal and pass a final order.

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of late Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, in the murder case. She has been ordered to surrender within three weeks. The court said if there is a delay in the trial, she may apply for bail… pic.twitter.com/3Ina0cZEEw — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

The court also observed that if the trial proceedings are delayed, she will have the option to seek bail again after 6 months.

Notablt, the Meghalaya government had approached the Supreme Court challenging the bail order.

During the hearing, the court noted that the grounds for her arrest appeared invalid and also took into account that she had surrendered voluntarily.

Her lawyer argued that the case was based on circumstantial evidence and that she had been cooperating with the investigation and trial.

Only 4 out of 94 witnesses examined

Representing the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that only four of the 94 witnesses had been examined so far.

He contended that bail should not have been granted solely due to a technical lapse.

The matter will be heard again on Thursday, with further details awaited.