 Rahul Gandhi To Hold 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' In Indore On Sept 12; Jitu Patwari Writes Letter To CM Mohan Yadav Seeking Permission For Nehru Stadium | VIDEO
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HomeIndoreRahul Gandhi To Hold 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' In Indore On Sept 12; Jitu Patwari Writes Letter To CM Mohan Yadav Seeking Permission For Nehru Stadium | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi To Hold 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' In Indore On Sept 12; Jitu Patwari Writes Letter To CM Mohan Yadav Seeking Permission For Nehru Stadium | VIDEO

Political tensions have intensified in Madhya Pradesh over Congress’ proposed ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event featuring Rahul Gandhi in Indore. Congress State President Jitu Patwari has sought CM Mohan Yadav’s approval to hold the programme at Nehru Stadium, stating that it will be a youth dialogue rather than a political rally and highlighting Gandhi’s constitutional position as Leader of Opposition.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi To Hold 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' In Indore On Sept 12; Jitu Patwari Writes Letter To CM Mohan Yadav Seeking Permission For Nehru Stadium | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State politics has heated up over the proposed event — ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ (Voice of Students) — featuring Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Indore.

Amid the political tussle, a series of marathon meetings began in Indore on Wednesday as the Congress aims to make the event a historic one.

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Patwari Writes To CM Seeking Permission For Nehru Stadium

Congress State President Jitu Patwari has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seeking permission to use Nehru Stadium for the event.

In his letter, Patwari highlighted that Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and holds a constitutional position. He argued that Indore’s Nehru Stadium would be an appropriate venue for Gandhi’s interaction with students and youth.

Patwari urged the Chief Minister to instruct the concerned officials to grant permission for the use of the stadium for the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event.

He also emphasised that the programme is not a conventional political rally but a public dialogue aimed at engaging with students and young people.

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