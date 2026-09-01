MP CM Mohan Yadav Distributes Laptops, Transfers ₹25K Each To 1.2 Lakh Toppers In Bhopal | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Distributes Laptops To Over 1.2 Lakh Toppers In Bhopal | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, distributed laptops to 10 out of 1.2 lakh beneficiaries in Bhopal.

He also transferred ₹25,000 each into the bank accounts of 1,21,804 meritorious students to help them purchase laptops.

Addressing the students, Yadav said securing good marks was an achievement, but success should never make them arrogant. He advised students not to lose hope after facing failure and instead learn from their mistakes and move forward.

“Set big goals, do not be afraid of challenges and focus on knowledge and skills along with education,” he said.

He further said, “Aaj learn karoge, to kal earn karoge… (If you learn today, you will earn tomorrow).”

X

Scheme expanded from 473 students

The Chief Minister said the scheme was initially launched for only 473 meritorious students. This year, the number of beneficiaries has increased to 1,21,804.

He said laptops were not merely electronic devices but useful tools for digital learning, accessing e-libraries and expanding knowledge during higher education.

Recalling his struggling days, Yadav said there was a time when he longed even for the laddus distributed on Republic Day and Independence Day.

He said circumstances had now changed, with students receiving financial assistance to purchase laptops.

FP Photo

Students share career goals

Using the example of a stone and a sculptor, Yadav said only a stone capable of enduring repeated blows from a hammer and chisel could become a beautiful idol.

Similarly, difficulties make people stronger, he added.