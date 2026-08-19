MP CM Mohan Yadav Gives Rakhi Gift To Ladli Behnas, Transfers ₹1750 Each To 1.25 Crore Women From Maihar | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases 39th Ladli Behna Installment With Rakhi Gift; Transfers ₹2,148 Crore To 1.25 Crore Women | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released the 39th installment of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana from Maihar on Wednesday.

An amount of over ₹2,148 crore was directly transferred into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore women beneficiaries, also known as ‘Ladli Behnas’.

Each beneficiary received ₹1,750 under the scheme, which includes the monthly assistance of ₹1,500 and an additional ₹250 Rakshabandhan gift amount as a token of affection.

The programme was held in Maihar, a city known as the abode of Mother Sharda. The Chief Minister congratulated and extended greetings to all beneficiaries on the occasion.

माँ शारदा की पवित्र नगरी मैहर से आज 1.25 करोड़ से अधिक बहनों के खातों में ‘मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली बहना योजना’ की 39वीं किस्त के रूप में ₹2,148 करोड़ से अधिक की राशि का अंतरण किया।



प्रत्येक लाड़ली बहन को इस माह ₹1,500 के साथ रक्षाबंधन के स्नेह स्वरूप ₹250 का शगुन भेजकर, कुल… pic.twitter.com/nmm6vJWymJ — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 19, 2026

Sharing glimpses of the event on his official X handle, CM Yadav said, “From the sacred city of Maihar, the abode of Mother Sharda, today a transfer of over ₹2,148 crore was made as the 39th installment of the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana’ into the accounts of more than 1.25 crore sisters. Each Ladli Behna was provided with a total of ₹1,750, including ₹1,500 for this month along with a shagun of ₹250 as a token of affection for Rakshabandhan. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all sisters!”

Over ₹1,835 crore transferred earlier

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had released the 38th installment of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana from Lahar in Bhind district on July 12.

Over ₹1,835 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore women beneficiaries under the scheme.

CM Yadav offers prayers at Maihar temple

शारदा शारदांभौजवदना, वदनाम्बुजे।

सर्वदा सर्वदास्माकमं सन्निधिमं सन्निधिमं क्रियात्।।



मैहर में विराजमान जगत जननी माँ शारदा के दर्शन-पूजन कर नागरिकों के सुख, शांति, समृद्धि एवं मंगलमय जीवन की कामना की। pic.twitter.com/tjCpyrCTOR — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 19, 2026

Before the event, CM Yadav visited the revered Maihar Mata Temple and offered prayers before the deity.

Sharing details of the event on his X handle, he said, "In Maihar, I had darshan and worshipped Mother Sharada, the world's mother enthroned there. I prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being of the citizens."