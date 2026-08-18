CM Mohan Yadav Highlights MP’s Investment-Friendly Climate At NICDIT Meet | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the 3rd meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) in New Delhi on Monday.

Union Finance Minister and Chairperson of Apex Monitoring Authority Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Chief Ministers of other states were also present in the meeting.

CM presented the state’s vision for industrial growth, investment potential, modern industrial infrastructure, etc. Nearly 30 % proposals received in the Global Investors Summit 2025 have been realised.

State government aims to establish Madhya Pradesh as one of the country’s leading industrial and investment hubs, he said.

Under GoI’s Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana, Madhya Pradesh has submitted proposals of 11 Industrial Parks under Phase 1, Round 1.

The proposals envisage the development of Industrial infrastructure across a total area of 9047.08 acres, with a combined Detailed Project Report (DPR) cost of Rs 8144.35 crores.

Later, CM interacted with the media persons and said that Madhya Pradesh made significant progress in industry and investment sectors.

A large number of investors are getting attracted to the state due to its conducive investment atmosphere.

The state government was providing all the necessary facilities. State has vast investment potential in the field of textiles, auto-mobile, energy and so on.