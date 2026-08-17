Bhopal BMC To Register Major Government Buildings As Bulk Waste Generators Under New Rules | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now bring other major government buildings, including its own headquarters Atal Bhawan, under the mandatory Bulk Waste Generator (BWG) registration system, following the successful registration of Vallabh Bhawan as a BWG on August 13.

Satpura Bhawan, Vindhyachal Bhawan, the District Court and Atal Bhawan are expected to complete their registration this month.

The move follows the implementation of the new Solid Waste Management Rules across the country from April 1, following a notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on January 27.

According to BMC’s Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) wing, 100 buildings including both private such as malls and government have been registered as BWG till now.

When contacted, additional municipal commissioner Aman Mishra confirmed that SBM officials were sending letters to major establishments across the city, directing them to complete the registration process and comply with the new waste-management provisions.

Rs 2,400 per tonne waste disposal fee

Under the new regulations, Central and State government offices will be charged Rs 2,400 per tonne for waste disposal.

Residential colonies will be charged Rs 2,100 per tonne, while government establishments involved in commercial activities will pay Rs 2,700 per tonne.

The rules also incentivise waste segregation. Institutions and individuals sending separately segregated wet and dry waste to transfer stations will be charged Rs 922 per tonne.

Mixed waste, meanwhile, will attract a penalty equivalent to 150% of applicable charge.

Major govt & private complexes

Vallabh Bhawan recently completed its BWG registration voluntarily following discussions between its authorities and BMC officials.

The civic body will now expand the registration drive to major government offices, Bhopal Development Authority and Housing Board complexes, large private establishments like malls, hospitals, hotels, marriage gardens and other commercial premises.

Municipal commissioner Sanskrati Jain has assigned additional commissioner Aman Mishra, Swachh Bharat Mission engineer Saurabh Sood and computer section incharge Shiv Tomar the responsibility of ensuring mandatory registration.