Independence Day 2026: Madhya Pradesh Celebrates 80th Independence Day With Patriotic Fervour; CM Mohan Yadav Hoists Tricolour In Bhopal | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This August 15, India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day with the entire nation looking forward to the growth of the country in all aspects while watching the Tricolour wave through the winds.

Madhya Pradesh also celebrated the day of Independence with much patriotism at capital Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground.

Here, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hoisted the national flag at 9 am and took the salute from the parade. The CM also extended wishes to the entire state on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mohan Yadav said farmers would receive four times the compensation for their land acquired by the government.

He also announced that 2027 would be observed as the ‘Year of Youth’, with the government aiming to provide employment to more than one lakh young people.

Indore

Whereas in Indore, Minister of Water Resources Tulsi Silawat hoisted the tricolour at RAPTC Ground and took the salute from the parade.

Meanwhile, CM Mohan Yadav’s address was broadcast live, cultural performances were held, and officers and employees who had performed exceptionally were honoured.

Gwalior

In Gwalior, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar hoisted the national flag at the SAF Ground. The police band played the national anthem, after which Tomar inspected the parade.

Ujjain

The main Independence Day celebration was held at Dussehra Maidan in Ujjain. The programme began with the singing of Vande Mataram, followed by flag hoisting by Minister-in-Charge Gautam Tetwal.

After the national anthem, he took the salute from the parade. A large number of school students attended the event, creating a patriotic atmosphere at the venue.