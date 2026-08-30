CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹225 Crore Development Push For 100 Former Naxal-Hit Villages In MP’s Balaghat | FP photo

BALAGHAT (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached far-flung Bondri village in Balaghat district and interacted with locals on Saturday. It was the first visit by a Chief Minister to the village, once affected by the Naxal menace.

He also held a dialogue with villagers in Korka, another Naxal-affected village. He sat with Tribals on the ground and directed officials to resolve their problems.

To connect the Baiga community with the mainstream, Yadav announced development works worth Rs 225 crore in 100 villages. Roads, electricity, water, education and health facilities will be provided in areas freed from the Naxal problem.

Employment and self-employment opportunities will also be expanded locally to connect youths with jobs.

MSMEs and cottage industries will be promoted, while agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry, fisheries and food processing will be used to increase people's income. Efforts will be made to give village products access to major markets across the country.

Yadav said Balaghat's natural beauty would also be tapped to promote local, eco and Tribal tourism.

Calling Naxal-free Balaghat an achievement, he said the next target was to make the district prosperous, self-dependent and happy. Social infrastructure and economic activities will be expanded to take development to the last person.

He also stressed women's economic empowerment through self-help groups. Special efforts will be made to connect Baiga youths with employment, education and skills.

Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased children

The Chief Minister announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of every child who died due to recent disease outbreaks. As many as 24 children had died in the district.