Rahul Gandhi takes out Bharat Jodo Yatra to secure country’s culture of unity and diversity: Kamal Nath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that Rahul Gandhi has taken out the Bharat Jodo Yatra for connecting hearts and to secure the country’s culture of unity and diversity.

Addressing congress leaders on Tuesday at Jaal Auditorium, Nath said that our culture of being together is under attack; our constitution is in danger while our constitutional institutes are being misused.

“Rahul Gandhi has set out on Bharat Jodo Yatra to save our culture, to bring people together, and to strengthen the bond between them. The world looks at India with surprise as we have a vast number of casts, religions, and languages but we live together. Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a political rally but a rally against hatred, unemployment, and disharmony prevailing in our country,” Nath said.

The former chief minister added that Mahatma Gandhi had taken out a yatra when our culture was under attack and now another Gandhi has taken out a Yatra for the same.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar drafted a constitution, which was admired all over the world. If the constitution goes into the wrong hands, then what will happen to the country, this question is before us today,” he said while appealing to congress leaders and activists of Indore, Ujjain, and Agar districts to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra in large number and to ensure making it the most successful yatra in Madhya Pradesh and in the nation.

Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter the state on Nov 20

The Madhya Pradesh phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is likely to enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20. The Yatra will enter the state from Burhanpur and enter the Indore district from Choral. A night stay is also planned near Choral after which the Yatra will enter Indore city from Bhanwarkuan via Simrol, Tejaji Nagar, and pass through Collectorate. The Yatra will take another halt at the ground of Vaishnav School and will pass through Bada Ganpati and Marimata towards Sanwer the next day.

Congress leaders said that the time of the Yatra in Madhya Pradesh had been reduced by four days. Now, instead of the planned 16 days it would be in the state only for 12 days. The ongoing yatra is expected to reach Indore by November 27.

Congress leader shouts at city president

Ahead of Nath’s visit to the city, congress leader Gajendra Verma shouted at city congress president Vinay Bakliwal at City Airport. Verma was furious as he was not allowed to welcome Kamal Nath at Airport as local leaders didn't add his name to the list of people allowed to welcome the former chief minister.

