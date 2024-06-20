Race For Admission: Second Admission List Of UG Counselling Out In MP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second list of seat allotments in traditional undergraduate courses offered by colleges across the state was released on Wednesday, with BBA retaining the highest cutoff at 89 per cent in Atal Behari Vajpayee Arts and Commerce College also known as GACC in Indore. This round saw a shift in rankings as BA surpassed BCom, securing the second-highest cutoff at 85.6 per cent followed by BCom at 83.4 per cent in colleges in the educational hub of the state.

These cutoffs, applicable to the GACC, indicate that no general category student was admitted with scores below these thresholds. In the first round, BCom had a higher cutoff than BA, highlighting the dynamic nature of admission trends this year.

Additionally, while no seats were allocated to Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) in the first round, seven seats were filled in the second. Principal Dr Prakash Garg noted an overall increase in cutoffs compared to the first round, with BBA particularly maintaining its competitive edge.

On the other hand, in Government Holkar College, the cutoff for Computer Science-Maths-Physics which was 81.6 per cent in the first round reached 89.4 per cent this time. Biotechnology-Chemistry-Computer combination was at the second place with 88.4 per cent marks. Principal Dr Suresh Silawat said that the cutoff has increased in the second round. Cutoff of almost all courses has increased.

Registration for third round from today

Registration for the third round, which will be college-level counselling, will begin from Thursday and continue till July 7. Jain Diwakar College director Dr Narendra Dhakad said that this time seat allotments UG courses are lesser than expected numbers. The seat allotments are expected to go up in CLC round.