PTC Indore Hosts Convocation Parade for 78th Recruit Constable Batch; 984 Trainees Pass Out

PTC Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand convocation parade ceremony was organised on Tuesday at the Police Training College (PTC), Indore, marking the successful completion of the 78th Recruit Constable Basic Training Session 2025–26. Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana graced the event as the chief guest.

The training session, which commenced on June 15, 2025, concluded after nearly a year of rigorous training, with the newly recruited constables presenting an exemplary parade. The Chief Guest took the salute and inspected the parade, which saw the participation of 984 newly recruited constables, including an impressive cohort of 788 women trainees. Superintendent of Police (SP), PTC Indore, Vahni Singh, administered the oath of service to the newly inducted officers and briefed the gathering on the institution's rich history. All the newly recruited constables who graduated will now be posted to their respective district units.

Uniform Means Responsibility, Not Power: DGP

Addressing the gathering, DGP Kailash Makwana emphasised that the uniform represents responsibility rather than sheer power. "The ultimate strength of the police lies in public trust, which is earned through your behaviour, sensitivity, and working style," DGP Makwana said.

Highlighting the changing dynamics of modern crime, he urged the officers to remain technologically proficient, mentally balanced, and morally resilient. He described cybercrime and drug abuse as critical threats to the younger generation, calling for proactive measures. Furthermore, the DGP briefly shared information about special training initiatives currently underway for the upcoming Simhastha 2028.

Outstanding trainees who excelled across various disciplines during the session were honoured by the DGP with trophies, certificates, and cash rewards. Additionally, SP Vahni Singh presented mementoes to the Chief Guest,t Kailash Makwan, and the Special DGP (Training) Ravi Kumar Gupta. The event concluded with an action-packed demonstration of teamwork and tactical skills by the trainees. The ceremony was attended by top police officials, including Special DGP Ravi Kumar Gupta, Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, and other senior officers.

Recruitment process for vacancies initiated: DGP

Speaking to the media, DGP Kailash Makwana said that there are currently significant vacancies in the police force. "Last year, after obtaining permission from the government, the recruitment process for 8,500 posts was initiated, and 7,000 constables have already assumed charge in their respective units," he said.

He further emphasised that police officials must focus heavily on community policing to establish a direct, trust-based connection with the public.