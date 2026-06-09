Jolt To Indore Institute Of Law As High Court Allows Student To Take Exams | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a setback to Indore Institute of Law, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted interim relief to a first-year law student of the college, allowing her to appear in upcoming exams starting from June 10.

The court also directed the college to hold a special viva exam for her within 10 days.

Justice Alok Awasthi passed the order on Monday while hearing a writ petition filed by Twarita Harne, a student of BA LLB (Hons), who challenged the college's decision to prevent her from filling out the examination form and appearing in semester exams.

According to the petition, the student alleged that the college had arbitrarily barred her from submitting the examination form and consequently prevented her from participating in the comprehensive viva voce/practical exam conducted on June 2 as well as the second-semester theory examination scheduled to commence on June 10.

She contended that the action was taken solely because of an alleged fee dispute.

The respondent college argued that the student had failed to deposit the prescribed course fee by the stipulated deadline of Dec 15, 2025, as mentioned in the provisional admission offer letter.

The college submitted that the petitioner was also deficient in attendance.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that if the student was not permitted to appear in the exams, she would lose an entire academic year.

After hearing both sides, the High Court directed the college to organise a viva exam for the student within 10 days from the date of the order. The court also permitted her to appear in the upcoming exams.

At the same time, it ordered that her result be kept in abeyance and not be declared until further orders and disposal of the writ petition.

The court directed the respondent institution to file its reply before the next hearing. The matter has been listed for further consideration on June 22.