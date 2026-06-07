World Food Safety Day: Food Adulteration, Safety Norms In Focus At Event In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A public awareness programme on food safety and quality will be organised in the city on Sunday to mark World Food Safety Day.

The event is being held as part of a nationwide campaign led by the Government of India, the Madhya Pradesh Government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The programme is being organised by the Food and Drug Administration Department in association with the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) and Yaari Quality Private Limited to promote food safety standards and healthy eating habits.

The event will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm at Hotel Jardin. Madhya Pradesh Horticulture and Food Processing Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha will be the chief guest.

MLAs Golu Shukla and Madhu Verma, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Collector Shivam Verma and officials from FSSAI and the Food Department will also attend.

Renowned chef Bhupi will share insights on safe and healthy food preparation. Experts will explain FSSAI policies, new food safety regulations and opportunities in the food sector.

The programme will feature demonstrations on detecting food adulteration, a panel discussion with experts and a healthy food quiz. Food businesses will also set up stalls to showcase their products.

Representatives of hotel associations, food processing units, food manufacturers and industry bodies are expected to participate in the event.