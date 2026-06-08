Indore Launches 30 MLD Reservoir To Boost Water Supply Amid Shortage, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Performs Bhoomi Pujan

Indore Launches 30 MLD Reservoir To Boost Water Supply In Western City, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Lays Foundation | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav laid the foundation stone for a 30 MLD Ground Service Reservoir (GSR) project on Monday to ensure long-term water security for the city's western region.

The project aims at improving water distribution across several growing residential areas.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by Mayor-in-Council member and water works incharge Abhishek Sharma 'Bablu,' BJP city vice president Bharat Parakh, corporators OP Arya, Yogesh Gader, Jitu Rathore, along with a large number of local residents and BJP office-bearers.

The ambitious project will provide long-term water supply benefits to several localities, including Reti Mandi, PM Awas, Rangwasa, Pragati Nagar, Greater Vaishali, Gondawale Dham, Hawa Bungalow, Vidur Nagar, Scheme No 71, RRCAT Road, the BSF area, Ambikapuri, Eent Bhatta, Nagin Nagar, Chandan Nagar, and Buddha Nagar, among others.

पश्चिम इंदौर को जल आपूर्ति के क्षेत्र में बड़ी सौगात!



30 एमएलडी जीएसआर परियोजना का भूमिपूजन किया। यह परियोजना लाखों नागरिकों को दीर्घकालीन एवं सुदृढ़ जलापूर्ति सुनिश्चित करेगी।



हमारा संकल्प स्पष्ट है, बढ़ते इंदौर की हर आवश्यकता के लिए आज ही मजबूत आधार तैयार करना।… pic.twitter.com/Da3AVTxahc — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) June 8, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav described Indore as one of the best-managed cities in the country and said that visitors are consistently impressed by its civic infrastructure and public services.

Presenting data on the city's rapid growth, the Mayor noted that the number of houses in Indore has increased from nearly 385,000 in 2011 to nearly 835,000 today.

"The city's population,” he said, “is estimated to have nearly doubled to around 40 lakh, while the volume of water received from the Narmada River remains roughly 430 MLD.”

Despite these challenges, Bhargav said the municipal corporation has successfully expanded water supply coverage through improved networking and distribution systems.

जल संरक्षण को जनआंदोलन बनाने की दिशा में ट्रेजर टाउन में नगर निगम के मार्गदर्शन एवं नागरिकों की जनभागीदारी से वाटर रिचार्जिंग कार्य किया गया।



भू-जल स्तर बढ़ाने, वर्षा जल के संरक्षण और आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए जल सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने हेतु ऐसे प्रयास अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण हैं।… pic.twitter.com/k0TBecJQf5 — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) June 8, 2026

He highlighted that water supply has been extended to 323 new colonies developed between 2014 and 2022, as well as 203 additional colonies established between 2022 and 2026.

Looking ahead, the Mayor shared plans to double the capacity of the Narmada water project to meet Indore's water requirements through 2045.

He said approvals worth nearly Rs 1,100 crore have been secured from the Central and State governments, while the Indore Municipal Corporation is investing an additional Rs 1,700 crore.

He described the initiative, named Narmada Phase IV, as one of the largest water infrastructure projects in the history of the civic body.

Bhargav emphasised that meaningful change comes through execution rather than announcements, adding that the municipal council has undertaken development projects over the past five years with a focus on meeting the city's needs for the next 25 years.

These efforts include enhancing water capacity and implementing major infrastructure projects to support Indore's continued growth.