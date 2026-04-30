Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects Narmada Water Control Room To Ensure Timely Water Supply Amid Rising Heat

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Conducts Early Morning Inspection Of Water Supply System | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after inauguration of solar plant at Jalud pumping station, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted an early morning inspection at the Indore Municipal Corporation’s Bijalpur Water Works and the Narmada Water Control Room on Thursday.

During the visit, the Mayor closely reviewed the ongoing water distribution arrangements across the city.

He sought detailed information from officials regarding the status of water supply to various storage tanks and assessed the overall functioning of the distribution network.

Bhargav directed officials to ensure that the water distribution process remains smooth and transparent.

He also inspected tanker operations involved in water filling and distribution, while reviewing their efficiency and management.

Water works in-charge Abhishek Bablu Sharma was also present during the inspection.

Emphasising the importance of uninterrupted supply, the Mayor instructed officials to ensure that residents receive timely and adequate water supply so that no area in the city faces a water crisis.

Jalud Solar Plant

Sharing the information about the Solar Plant on his official X handle, the Mayor wrote, "The inauguration of the 60 MW solar power plant, constructed in Jalud through green bonds under the auspicious hands of the Honorable Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Ji, was successfully completed."

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव जी के कर कमलों से जलूद में ग्रीन बॉन्ड के माध्यम से निर्मित 60 मेगावाट सोलर पावर प्लांट का लोकार्पण संपन्न हुआ।



271.16 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से तैयार यह परियोजना इंदौर को स्वच्छ ऊर्जा, ऊर्जा आत्मनिर्भरता और सतत विकास की दिशा में नई पहचान देगी।

इस… pic.twitter.com/ggb3g3XRNO — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) April 29, 2026

He added, "Established at a cost of 271.16 crore rupees, this project will give Indore a new identity in the direction of clean energy, energy self-reliance, and sustainable development."

"Through this plant, there will be significant savings in the municipal corporation's electricity expenses every month, which will further strengthen the city's development and public amenities. Indore is now becoming an example for the country not only in cleanliness but also in the field of green energy," he concluded.