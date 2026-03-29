Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches ₹1,356 Crore Water Projects To Secure City's Future |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant push towards sustainable urban growth, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a series of water supply and development projects worth over Rs1,356 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening Indore’s drinking water infrastructure and ensuring long-term water security.

Addressing a large gathering, the Chief Minister described the Narmada river as the lifeline of the state, stating that its blessings are driving a new wave of development across Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted the historical significance of the river, noting how the Holkar dynasty preserved cultural heritage and developed key religious infrastructure with its support.

Yadav credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accelerating Narmada-related projects, particularly the Sardar Sarovar Project, which has improved irrigation, industrial growth and drinking water supply across several regions.

The Chief Minister performed the bhoomi pujan, foundation laying ceremony, for the fourth phase of the Narmada water project, which is expected to significantly enhance Indore’s water supply capacity. Additionally, he inaugurated a R s62.72 crore sewage treatment plant at Sirpur, a Ramsar site, aimed at reducing pollution and promoting environmental sustainability.

Under the Sankalp Se Samadhan campaign, Yadav distributed benefits to thousands of beneficiaries. The initiative has successfully resolved over 1.44 lakh applications in Indore district alone, showcasing effective governance and citizen-centric service delivery.

Speaking on future plans, the Chief Minister announced the launch of the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, focusing on the construction and revival of nearly 2.75 lakh water structures, including wells, tubewells, ponds and canals. The campaign, running from Gudi Padwa to Ganga Dussehra, aims to strengthen water conservation across the state.

Highlighting major interlinking projects, he noted that the Ken-Betwa river linking project will benefit 25 districts in Bundelkhand, while the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project will enhance irrigation and drinking water supply in 13 districts across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rejuvenating the Shipra river ahead of Simhastha 2028.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya termed the day historic for Indore, emphasising long-term planning for a projected population of 65 lakh by 2040. Water Resources Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat said the project aims to supply nearly 900 MLD of water, ensuring adequate availability for the city’s growing needs.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said the project will not only meet future demands but also boost industrial development and strengthen the vision of a Green Indore.

With these initiatives, Indore is set to take a major leap towards sustainable urban infrastructure, improved water management and inclusive development.