Proposal For Goddess Vagdevi-Bhojshala Postage Stamp Gets Union Government's Nod In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Centre has approved a proposal to issue a commemorative postage stamp on Goddess Vagdevi-Bhojshala in Dhar, following efforts by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Dhar-Mhow MP Savitri Thakur.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia conveyed the approval in a letter dated July 29.

Thakur had written to Scindia on June 1, seeking the issue of a commemorative stamp highlighting Bhojshala's historical, cultural and spiritual significance.

She had also met the Union minister personally to pursue the proposal.

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Welcoming the decision, Thakur said Bhojshala is an invaluable symbol of India's cultural heritage, and the commemorative stamp would strengthen its identity nationally and internationally while encouraging younger generations to connect with the country's history and traditions.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Scindia for approving the proposal, saying the decision reflected the Centre's commitment to preserving and promoting India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Thakur said the commemorative stamp would enhance Bhojshala's national recognition, boost cultural tourism in Dhar and Madhya Pradesh and reaffirmed her commitment to pursuing issues related to the region's faith, heritage and public sentiment.