Indore Police Crush 101 Illegal Bike Silencers, 25 Hand Speakers In Noise Pollution Crackdown | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police destroyed 101 illegally modified motorcycle silencers and 25 hand speakers that had been seized during a special drive conducted over the past three months.

The destruction was carried out using a road roller outside the Kanadiya police station premises on Friday.

On the instructions of Commissioner of police Santosh Singh, police launched a crackdown on vehicles fitted with modified or 'firecracker' silencers that produce excessively loud noise and disturb public peace.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav led the special drive within the police station limits.

During the campaign, police identified motorcycles fitted with illegal modified silencers that violated traffic rules and created excessive noise in public places.

Along with the 101 modified motorcycle silencers, officers also seized 25 hand speakers that were being used illegally.

Officials said the seized items were destroyed to provide relief to citizens from noise pollution and to reinforce compliance with traffic laws.

Officials warned that fitting modified silencers on motorcycles is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and is a punishable offence.

Police said similar drives will continue in the future and strict legal action will be taken against anyone using illegal modified silencers or loud sound-producing devices.

Police crush 101 modified bike silencers, 25 loudspeakers to curb noise pollution

Police destroyed 101 illegally modified motorcycle silencers and 25 hand speakers that had been seized during a special drive conducted over the past three months.

The destruction was carried out using a road roller outside the Kanadiya Police Station premises on Friday.

On the instructions of CP Santosh Singh to crack down on vehicles fitted with modified or "firecracker" silencers that produce excessively loud noise and disturb public peace. Kanadiya Police Station In-charge Saharsh Yadav led the special drive in the police station limits.

During the campaign, police identified motorcycles fitted with illegal modified silencers that violated traffic rules and created excessive noise in public places.

Along with the 101 modified motorcycle silencers, officers also seized 25 hand speakers that were being used illegally.

Officials said the seized items were destroyed to provide relief to citizens from noise pollution and to reinforce compliance with traffic laws.

Officials warned that fitting modified silencers on motorcycles is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and is a punishable offence.

The police have announced that similar drives will continue in the future, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone using illegal modified silencers or loud sound-producing devices.