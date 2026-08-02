45-Year-Old Painter's Decomposed Body Recovered From Water Tank Days After Going Missing In Indore | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The decomposed body of a missing 45-year-old painter was found in a water tank in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from it, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Jabran Colony area under the jurisdiction of the Raoji Bazar police station in Indore.

According to police, the painter had drowned in the water tank, which was approximately 7 feet deep and 3.5 feet wide.

The deceased was identified as Omprakash, alias Pappu, a 45-year-old resident of Jabran Colony who worked as a painter.

Upon receiving the information, police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot and inspected the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that the death was caused by drowning.

Body Found in Decomposed State

Family members said Pappu was married and had a daughter, but his wife and child had left him several years ago. Police also learned that he consumed alcohol regularly.

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The tank contained about one-and-a-half feet of water. Due to prolonged submersion, the body had decomposed significantly, and the skin had begun to slough off. The decomposition caused a foul odour to spread throughout the area.

Meanwhile, local residents sought assistance to retrieve the body. One of the individuals called in to help suggested pouring phenyl into the water tank to reduce the stench.

Doctors explained that there is often a delay - sometimes until the following day - between recovering the body from the scene and transporting it to the post-mortem facility.

During this period, the body continues to decompose, making the foul odour an even greater challenge for forensic staff and doctors.

To carry out the post-mortem safely while maintaining accuracy, doctors wear two to three pairs of gloves during the examination.

Despite the body's removal from the scene, the stench often lingers in the post-mortem room even after the examination is completed.