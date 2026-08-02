Officials From 9 States Visit Indore To Replicate India's Cleanest City Model | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Delhi agreed to adopt the Indore model of cleanliness, cities from across India, and abroad, are making a beeline to adopt the city's best practices. Indore has retained the title of India's cleanest city for eight consecutive years.

Twenty-six senior officials from nine states visited Indore for a three-day study tour to understand the city's internationally acclaimed waste management and urban governance model.

Organised by the Association of Municipalities and Development Authorities (AMDA), New Delhi, the programme was held from July 30 to Aug 1 under the guidance of AMDA chairman and National Capital Region Planning Board member secretary Gulzar Natarajan (IAS).

The delegation included officers from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, who explored Indore's integrated sanitation system and innovative civic administration practices.

During the visit, the officials inspected key municipal facilities, including the Rajshahi Garbage Transfer Station, Zero Waste Indore Zoo, Kesarbagh RRR Centre, Govardhan Bio-CNG Plant, Material Recovery Facility (MRF), bioremediation site, sludge hygienisation plant, rainwater harvesting systems, digital governance platforms and citizen participation initiatives.

The delegates were briefed on the planning, execution and monitoring mechanisms that have helped Indore consistently maintain its position as India's cleanest city.

Addressing the participants, Indore Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Prakhar Singh and Indore Smart City CEO Arth Jain shared insights into the city's cleanliness journey, strategic planning, technology-driven governance and administrative reforms.

Experts from the corporation's empanelled agencies, Basic Municipal Waste Ventures and Feedback Foundation, also conducted technical sessions on waste processing and behavioural change initiatives.

AMDA director-cum-secretary Kalyan Sahay Meena (IAS-R) said such study tours promote knowledge-sharing among urban local bodies and enable cities to replicate successful governance models.

The visiting officials appreciated Indore's systematic waste management, strong public participation and efficient civic administration, expressing their intent to adopt several of the city's best practices in their respective states.