Principal’s burning incident fallout: DAVV links affiliation to security on college campus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a fortnight after an ex-student set BM College of Pharmacy principal Vimukta Sharma on fire over an alleged delay in the issuance of marksheet, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to link affiliation to security arrangements on the college campus.

“If security arrangements are inadequate on the college’s campus, that college won’t get affiliation from DAVV,” vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said.

She said that the university administration would soon take approval from its executive council on this new condition.

After EC’s approval, the notification will be issued, adding adequate security on the campus as one of the conditions to get affiliation. The VC stated that this new condition will be added from session 2023-24 itself.

BM College principal Sharma was doused in petrol and set ablaze by ex-student Ashutosh Shrivastava over an alleged delay in the issuance of his marksheet on February 21. In its investigation, police found security lapses on the college campus.

“There was no security guard to prevent the incident or CCTV cameras to capture the incident for strengthening the case against the accused,” the police had said.

After battling for life for five days, Sharma succumbed to burns on February 25.

Taking a cue from the gruesome incident that shook the entire education fraternity, vice-chancellor Prof Renu on Monday convened a meeting of varsity officers for chalking out a strategy to monitor security arrangements at affiliated colleges.

Registrar Ajay Verma, director of college development council Dr Rajiv Dixit, deputy registrar (administration) Prajwal Khare and dean of student welfare LK Tripathi were present in the meeting.

The meeting observed that surveillance of college campus should be done through CCTV cameras 24x7. Besides, there should be an adequate number of guards on the campus.

“It was decided in the meeting that we will link our affiliation to proper security on the college campus. We will seek information regarding the number of functional CCTV cameras and the number of guards deployed on the campus during the time of pre-affiliation inspection. Only those colleges having adequate security arrangements will be granted affiliation,” said registrar Ajay Verma.

Principals’ meeting soon: Dixit

Dixit said that though BM College of Pharmacy, where the incident of setting the principal on fire occurred, is not affiliated with DAVV, the incident has raised the issue of security in educational institutes.

We have decided to place security as a priority in colleges affiliated with DAVV. We are soon going to hold a meeting with principals of all the colleges under DAVV and instruct them to install CCTV cameras and deployed security personnel in adequate numbers.