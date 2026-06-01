Pre-Monsoon Showers Cool Indore, Ujjain After Days Of Scorching Heat -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After days of scorching heat, Indore witnessed gusty winds and a dust storm on Monday evening, the first day of June month.

This was followed by light showers that brought much-needed relief and made the weather pleasant.

Similar weather conditions were witnessed in Ujjain, where strong winds and a storm swept through the city on Monday afternoon, followed by light rainfall.

The sudden change in weather brought relief from the heat and humidity in Ujjain.

Hoarding collapses in Ujjain

However, the storm also caused minor disruptions. A hoarding collapsed on Hariphatak Bypass Road in Ujjain due to the strong winds. No casualties were reported.

Weather in coming days

According to Meteorological Department data, Indore's maximum temperature during June has ranged between 39.6°C and 41.6°C over the past 7 years.

In 2025, Indore's highest temperature in June touched 41.6°C.

However, temperatures usually start falling in June due to pre-monsoon activities such as strong winds, cloud cover and light rain.

The city also receives a good amount of rainfall during the month, with nearly 20% of its seasonal rain typically recorded in June.

Last year, Indore received around 5.5 inches of rainfall during the month.

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Weather changes in entire state

Weather conditions have changed across Madhya Pradesh over the past few days due to increased thunderstorm and rainfall activity.

Several districts recorded a drop in temperature between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Good rainfall was reported in Satna and a number of other regions, while Indore and nearby areas also witnessed a fall in daytime temperatures.

According to weather experts, thunderstorms, cloud cover and light rain are likely to continue over the coming days, providing relief from the intense summer heat.