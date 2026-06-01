Justice Vivek Rusia Appointed Acting Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court

Justice Vivek Rusia Appoitned Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government, on Monday, appointed Justice Vivek Rusia as the acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court after the elevation of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva to the Supreme Court of India.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on June 1, the President of India appointed Justice Vivek Rusia to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the MP High Court under Article 223 of the Constitution of India.

The appointment comes after Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court, creating a vacancy in the top judicial post of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Rusia will serve as the Acting Chief Justice until a regular Chief Justice is appointed.

Justice Vivek Rusia is a senior judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and has been part of several important judgments during his tenure.

He has served on various division benches of the High Court and handled matters related to constitutional, civil and administrative law.

Justice Sachdeva appointed in July 2025

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in July 2025.

Sachdeva among 5 new judges appointed to SC

Five new judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Monday (June 1, 2026), taking the court's strength to 37 judges, just one short of its sanctioned strength of 38.

According to notifications issued by the Union Law Ministry's Department of Justice, the newly appointed Supreme Court judges are senior advocate Venkita Subramani Mohana, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.