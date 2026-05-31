Overheard In Bhopal: CS Race Heats Up, Mystery Fixer Vanishes, Honey Trap Fears Resurface | Representative image

Race restarts

A race for the post of the head of state bureaucracy has restarted because Bade Sahib's retirement is nearing. The officers are keen to know who will be their next boss. Those who are keen to join the post have started making efforts for it. Two officers, about whom people in the corridors think they will never get the position, are also trying to achieve it. One of them is posted in the state, and the other is on deputation in Delhi. The officer posted in the state is sparing no effort to get the top job. He is making efforts through a relative and friends to get the coveted post and is pleasing the present Bade Sahib. The officer, who is on deputation to Delhi, is also trying to return to the state as the head of administration. He is depending on senior officers. But it is difficult for both of them to achieve the target.

Who’s "MP"?

There is a discussion in a department in the state: "Who is the MP?" The "MP" is the short form of the name of a person and various speculations are being made within the department about who this individual is. In the department, all collections were handled by a middleman. Close to the department's minister, he slowly took command of the department. Because of the negative reputation of the agent, a person named "MP" has entered the department by sidelining him. Slowly, "MP" became friends with the officers and contractors of the department. So, his influence was apparent. For future work, "MP" was taking money in advance. Keeping the future of "MP" in mind, some money was taken from a few officers in advance. In the end, the story of "MP" reached its climax. All of a sudden, "Monsieur MP" vanished. It came to light he had left the country. People are searching for him, but those who gave him money are worried.

RERA appointment

The government is planning to appoint the chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) after a court order. Two months have passed since the former chairman of RERA retired. The tenure of the member of RERA is also about to end. The court has directed the government to appoint a chairman. Now, the government is setting up a search committee for the appointment. The chief justice of the High Court is the head of the search committee. Besides, there are two government officers who are the members of the committee. Before setting up the search committee, the government is keen to decide who it should give the command. The post of RERA chairman is the most important after-retirement position offered to an officer. People in the corridors say the government is mulling over the names of some officers. The head of state has, so far, taken surprising decisions on the rehabilitation of officers. They think the government may spring a surprise in the appointment of RERA chairman. There are reports that a retired woman officer is interested in joining the post.

Meditation by force

The officers and employees of a government organisation are feeling stressed due to the wilful attitude of their head. He forces all officers and employees of the organisation to meditate once a week. He directs these employees to sit in one place and meditate for three hours. Since Sahib loves to medicate, he forces everyone to do it. There are some employees averse to meditation, but they cannot say anything, fearing lest Sahib should get angry. So, they do meditation. It is, however, not benefiting the employees. Three officers have taken voluntary retirement in three months. A few more are planning to take VRS. As the government did not want to give any important work to the officer, it posted him to the organisation, which he runs according to his wishes. In the organisation, there is resentment against another Sahib who benefits the people close to him.

A friend in need…

The reputation of an officer is that of a grumpy person. People in the corridors of power feel it is difficult to be friends with him. His colleagues cannot think he will personally help someone. But that is not true. The officer is helping a friend, a former IAS officer. These days, his friend is in trouble. Both have been friends since their student days. After his resignation, the IAS officer has yet to get his financial dues. The issue of which cadre the officer belonged to has halted his financial benefits. He does not have the government house anymore, and his financial problems have deepened. In this situation, the senior IAS officer is helping his friend in all three ways: body, mind, and money. The honest officer is giving money to his friend from his salary. He is trying to find a way to solve his friend's financial problems permanently. Thus, the senior officer is working for it.

Restless officers

Amid the discussion about Honey Trap Part II, those who were linked with its part I are restless these days. In the Honey Trap Part II, one thing has come to light: women are still shaking down many of those who fell into their trap. A female character in Honey Trap Part I, whose name is connected with some officers, is still extorting money from her old friends whenever it is needed. Her husband does such work that requires the help of government officers. There are reports that after coming out of jail his wife sought the help of a few officers, some of whom even helped him. A few officers are posted in important departments. Now, they fear lest their old stories should go public. They also fear lest their names be associated with the women. There are reports that an IAS officer is taking feedback on what is going on in the honey trap case.