Doctor, AIIMS Official Fall Prey To Cyber Fraud In Bhopal, Lose Lakhs Of Rupees |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An official from Bhopal AIIMS and a doctor from Chirayu hospital fell victim to cyber fraud in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, losing lakhs of rupees.

It is said, both the doctors reside in prominent localities of the capital city and the fraud was reported on Sunday.

The cases were registered in the Habibganj and Bagsewania police station areas.

According to police, the fraudsters used fake electricity bill alerts, malicious APK files, false promises of insurance returns, and impersonation of law enforcement officials to deceive victims.

Doctor loses ₹1.63 lakh

One of the victims, Dr. Azad Kumar Kachwaha, a doctor at Chirayu Hospital and resident of BHEL Sangam Colony, allegedly lost ₹1.63 lakh after receiving a call from a person posing as an electricity department employee.

The caller asked him to update his IVRS details and sent a link. Soon after he clicked on it, money was withdrawn from his bank account.

AIIMS official loses ₹1.70 lakh

In another case, Nandkishore Goyal, an officer in the management department at AIIMS Bhopal, reportedly lost nearly ₹1.70 lakh after downloading an APK file sent to his mobile phone.

The file allegedly allowed cyber criminals to gain access to his device and misuse his credit card.

Police have registered cases in all five incidents and launched an investigation. Officials have warned citizens against clicking on suspicious links, downloading unknown files, or sharing banking information over phone calls.

More frauds reported on same day

According to sources, 3 more cases were reported on the same day. A Bagsewania resident Sonu Kumar was allegedly duped of ₹1 lakh by a fraudster posing as a Delhi Crime Branch officer.

Narayan Nagar resident Ravinder Singh lost ₹2.96 lakh after being promised high returns on an insurance policy

Police have registered cases and launched an investigation.