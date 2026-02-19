MP News: Constable Loses ₹1 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Phone Hacked In Jabalpur, FIR Registered | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur became the victim of a cyber fraud and lost ₹1 lakh after his mobile phone was allegedly hacked by cyber criminals, who were posing as electricity department officials.

The incident was reported at Gorabazar Police Station. The victim, Gautam Singh, is a resident of Kajrawara and currently posted as a constable in Narsinghpur.

He filed a complaint after discovering that money had been fraudulently transferred from his bank account.

According to the complaint, Gautam Singh received a phone call from a person claiming to be an employee of the electricity department.

The caller said that his electricity smart meter needed to be updated and asked him to cooperate to complete the process.

The fraudster then made a WhatsApp call and told the constable that the electricity company was sending some amount to his account as part of the update process.

He was instructed to click on a link or notification received through PhonePe in order to receive the amount.

As soon as the constable clicked on the PhonePe option as instructed, his mobile phone was allegedly hacked.

Within a short time, cyber criminals gained access to his banking details and transferred ₹1 lakh from his account into multiple unknown accounts.

By the time he realized what had happened, the money had already been withdrawn or transferred.

After the fraud came to light, Gautam Singh approached Gorabaazar Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation to trace the cyber criminals involved in the fraud.

The investigation is ongoing.