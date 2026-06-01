Madhya Pradesh June 1, 2026 Weather Update: Thunderstorm And Hail Alerts Issued For Next 3 Days; Monsoon Likely To Arrive From June 20

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon may reach Madhya Pradesh 5 to 7 days later than usual this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather scientist Arun Sharma said the monsoon is expected to enter the state between June 20 and June 22.

He also said that rainfall in June is likely to be below average. However, May saw both extreme heat and frequent rain across the state. The state received more rainfall than normal during the month.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued alerts for thunderstorms and rain across the state for the next four days. On Monday, a red alert for hailstorms and rain has been issued for Dhar and Khargone districts. An orange alert for thunderstorms, rain, hail and lightning has been issued for Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.

Rain and strong winds continued across Madhya Pradesh on May 31, the seventh day of Nautapa, bringing temperatures below 42 degrees Celsius. Shajapur recorded the highest temperature at 41.4 degrees Celsius, while Pachmarhi remained the coolest at 34.4 degrees Celsius.

Among the major cities, Indore recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 36.4 degrees, Gwalior and Ujjain 37.5 degrees, while Bhopal recorded 38 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said May witnessed record heat as well as higher-than-normal rainfall.

From May 18 onward, many parts of the state faced intense heat, with Khajuraho recording temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius. Despite Nautapa beginning on May 25, some district or another reported rain or strong winds almost every day, with hailstorms also occurring in several places during the last week of May.

Rain is expected to continue during the remaining two days of Nautapa. According to weather officials, the state received around 56 percent more rainfall than normal in May.

In Bhopal, rain during Nautapa has become a common pattern. Rain has been recorded during Nautapa seven times in the last 14 years, while light drizzle was reported twice. The city continues to experience cloudy weather, rain and strong winds this year as well.

Weather experts also noted that June in Bhopal usually sees both high temperatures and rainfall. The city has experienced temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius before mid-June in several recent years, while heavy rainfall has also been recorded during the month.