Postpone returns filing to March 31, 2021: Trade and industry leaders suggests MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

Indore: Leaders of trade and industry here in the city suggested ways to Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur to revive the sectors post-lockdown. They suggested that filing of all kind of returns must by postponed to March 31, 2021 and payment of the instalment of loans and interest should be deferred for the next 3 months.

Union Minister Thakur spoke to President of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ramesh Khandelwal and MP State President of Laghu Udyog Bharti Mahesh Gupta over the phone from New Delhi. Ahilya Chamber is the apex representative body of over 75 different traders’ organisations of the city and Laghu Udyog Bharti is a leading industry association of MSME sector of the State.

Khandelwal and Gupta said the city is considered as a business capital of the state and since it emerged as a crucial hotspot of the COVID-19 in the country, the Centre is concerned over the revival of the trade and Industry of the city. MOS Finance Thakur gave a patient listening to the suggestions proposed by Khandelwal and Gupta.

Khandelwal said, "I suggested to Thakur that lifting of lockdown completely in the given scenario from the city would be dangerous. Business activities can be started in peaceful and in safe areas. Grain market, vegetable market, grocery trade, fertilizer seeds, agricultural implements, electrical essentials items etc. should be opened gradually. Construction-related activities should also be started with certain conditions. Traders should be relieved from the payment of income tax, GST and other taxes for a reasonable time. Penalty interest etc. on government payments should also be postponed. It would be appropriate to extend the period of various types of returns till 31 March 2021.

Senior industrialist Gupta said, "I suggested to Thakur that loans taken by entrepreneurs from banks, the instalment of the loan and interest should be deferred for the next 3 months. The loan limit should be increased by 50% and 5% interest subsidy should be given on that amount. Industries should be allowed to do withdraw and deposit the cash in the banks.