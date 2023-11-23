Post State Assembly Election: Congress Suspends Polling Agent For ‘Anti-Party Activities’

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Malhargarh Block Congress has said that it has suspended its polling agent for six years for indulging in "anti-party activities" and supporting independent candidate Shyamlal Jokchand during the Assembly polls. The suspension comes after the Congress party conducted an internal investigation into the matter. The party has emphasized its commitment to maintaining discipline and unity within its ranks.

As per reports, Malhargarh block Congress president has issued a suspension letter to polling agent Shubham Rathod for anti-party activities during the assembly polls. This decision came following Rathod’s involvement in activities against the official party candidate from Afzalpur. Similarly, 15 congress leaders have received warnings from Malhargarh Block Congress for their involvement in anti-party activities.

As per letter, Congress also suspended 16 functionaries and workers for anti-party activities as well. Mandsaur district in-charge Archana Jaiswal stated that the block congress has suspended functionaries and workers for anti-party activities.

Action will be taken against others also. This exculsion occurred after the party took notice of their participation in activities contrary to interests of official party candidate. This decision was made to maintain party discipline and integrity.

Notably, voting for the state legislative assembly took place on November 17. The election result is going to be announced on December 3 after the counting of the votes have been completed.