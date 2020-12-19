Portal glitch leads to low registration for Madhya Pradesh Board exams

Indore: Only 12.03 per cent and 14.46 per cent of registered students have filled Board examination forms of Class XII and Class X, respectively. This was shared with private schools asking them to ensure filling of forms by the Directorate of Public Education.

One of the primary reasons for this is issues with portal of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Another more plausible reason is challenge of studying for Board examination post Covid-19 outbreak. Adding to the challenges faced by school students, the challenge of paying examination fee is another speed bump for children coming from underprivileged families.

Another reason for issues in the filling of exam forms this year is confusion in dates and conduct of examinations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Additional district project coordinator Narendra Jain said, "Major challenges have come in exam form filling due to portal issues." He added that a lot of payments have been stuck.

"The Board has said that exam forms filled even with payment issues will be considered," Jain said. He added that the Board has been struggling with portal problem this year, as it failed to provide stable platform for registration.