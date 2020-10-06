Indore: MPBSE instructs schools to upload details of students enrolled for the academic session 2020-21 by Oct 31

Indore: In a notice issued to all the high school and higher secondary schools in the state, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has instructed them to upload the details of students enrolled for the academic session 2020-21 latest by October 31.

The enrolment as cited from Jabalpur Court’s order was to be completed by September 30. All the necessary documents and details must be submitted online, as shared by divisional officer MPBSE Deven Sonwani.

He added that in case of any problems in the online system, schools can contact the board through helpline number: 180013301313. Also, school authorities can reach out to the board via official email. The email address for queries and contact is: mpbse@mp.nic.in