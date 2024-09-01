 Police Stations Face Staffing Shortage As Crime Rates Rise In Sanawad
Residents have urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to deploy sufficient police personnel at key locations, including Sanawad and Barwah police stations also Bedia and Katkut police posts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Sanawad police station faces shortage of police personnel staff |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Due to inadequate police force across Barwah's police stations and posts, crime rates have been steadily rising, underscoring a pressing need for increased force.

Citizens and public representatives have been voicing their concerns and demanding immediate action from the state government to address this pressing issue.

MLA Sachin Birla emphasised the need for more resources to combat the rising crime incidents in the area. In a letter to the Chief Minister, he requested the recruitment of additional officers, including one sub-inspector, two head constables and six constables for Sanawad and similar increases for other stations.

The police force in Barwah is not only tasked with crime prevention but also has numerous administrative duties. These include serving warrants, managing traffic and ensuring security during public events. The increased pressure from these responsibilities, combined with a shortage of personnel, has severely impacted the effectiveness of law enforcement in the region.

Recent incidents, such as ATM robberies and gang-related crimes, highlight the urgent need for enhanced police patrolling, especially on major highways. The current situation has led to long working hours for police officers, resulting in fatigue and low morale.

Official were often unable to take adequate breaks or manage their health due to the overwhelming demands placed upon them. While the demand for more police personnel is critical, community involvement is equally important in crime prevention. Citizens were encouraged to install CCTV cameras, cooperate with police during night patrols and take precautions when leaving their homes.

