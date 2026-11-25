Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani and Varla police seized 9,353 cannabis plants weighing 485.064 kg and valued at over Rs 50 lakh from four fields in forest areas under Operation Green Strike.

Acting on a tip-off received on Tuesday, police launched a search operation in the forests of Nishaniyapani and Adnadi villages. Around 150 personnel from several police stations were deployed in eight teams. Drones were also used to survey the difficult terrain.

The teams found illegal cannabis cultivation in four fields. The accused fled after spotting the police. The plants were subsequently seized by separate teams following due procedure.

As the fields were located on forest land under the Sirvel forest range in Khargone district, forest department officials were called to the spot. They identified the landholders through field mapping and records. Further legal action is underway against those involved.

Barwani SP Padmavilochan Shukla said the campaign against illegal narcotics cultivation and trafficking would continue.

Inspector Narayan Rawal, Varla police station in-charge, and Inspector Omprakash Chaungad, Sendhwa Rural police station in-charge, played key roles in the operation.