Holding Minor Girl’s Hand With Sexual Intent Amounts To Sexual Assault Under POCSO Act, Rules MP High Court’s Indore Bench | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has held that holding a minor girl’s hand with sexual intent constitutes sexual assault under Section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, even if the act does not involve penetration.

Justice Alok Awasthi dismissed an appeal filed by Yusuf, upholding his conviction and the three-year rigorous imprisonment awarded by a special court in Indore under Sections 7 and 8 of the Act.

Mason held girl’s hand despite protests

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on Sept 23, 2020, in Luniyapura, Raoji Bazaar. Yusuf, who was working as a mason at the victim’s residence, caught the 12-year-old girl’s hand when she was alone on the first floor after asking her about her age and class.

Despite her protests, he refused to release her hand. The girl screamed, freed herself and locked herself inside the gallery. She immediately informed her mother over the phone, following which a complaint was lodged at Raoji Bazaar police station the same day.

Court rejects defence arguments

Yusuf argued that merely holding the girl’s wrist did not constitute sexual assault under the POCSO Act. He also claimed false implication over a dispute regarding unpaid wages.

Rejecting the arguments, the court took note of the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the personal questions, his refusal to release the girl’s hand and subsequent threats.

“The act of catching the hand with sexual intent is itself sufficient,” the judgment observed.

Victim’s testimony found reliable

The court found the testimony of the girl and her mother reliable, noting that the first information report (FIR) was lodged promptly and the victim’s statement recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was consistent with her court testimony.

The court observed that minor variations in statements were natural and did not undermine the prosecution’s case. It reiterated that the reliable testimony of a sexual assault victim alone could be sufficient for conviction without independent corroboration.

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